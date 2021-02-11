NFL Legend Jim Brown Reacts To Deshaun Watson Drama

Deshaun Watson’s future with the Houston Texans will be the talk of the offseason, as the star quarterback has already requested a trade.

The Texans haven’t shown any interest in shipping out Watson, but things could change if their relationship doesn’t get repaired in the next few months.

Although it sounds like Watson truly wants out of Houston, legendary running back Jim Brown would be somewhat surprised if a blockbuster trade goes through. He explained why on Wednesday’s edition of NFL Live on ESPN.

“Well it really has to be because it’s not an easy thing to trade a major player,” Brown told ESPN’s Laura Rutledge. “The National Football League is a very unique league, and in most cases, the player is not gonna be the guy that makes the decision.”

Rutledge then asked Brown if the Texans should give Watson more of a say in their organization. His response was interesting to say the least.

“Yes I do. But the reality is that if you allow the star player to dominate your organization you’re not gonna have an organization because it takes more than just a star. If Deshaun wants to be a decision maker it’s fine, but if he plays and is the kind of player that he is, that’s better than trying to deal with the front office. This front office right now seems to be very confused and indecisive.”

Watson is under contract for the foreseeable future, but we’ve seen stars force their way out of situations in the past.

If Watson does end up getting traded this year, it would completely change the landscape of the league. At 25 years old, the Clemson product still has his best football ahead of him.