Jim Caldwell Has Interviewed For An NFL Head Coaching Job

Former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell has largely been out of football since being fired by Detroit in 2017. But after a year away from the sidelines, he could be getting another shot at being a head coach.

The Houston Texans announced on Monday that they have interviewed Caldwell for their vacant head coaching job. Houston have had their position vacant the longest, firing head coach and GM Bill O’Brien after starting 0-4.

Caldwell got his first NFL head coaching job in 2009, taking over the Indianapolis Colts when Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy retired. He led the team to a 14-2 record and a Super Bowl appearance in his first year, but lost to the Saints in Super Bowl XLIV.

After winning the AFC South title with Peyton Manning in 2010, Caldwell’s Colts struggled when a neck injury cost Manning the entire 2011 season. He was fired after going 2-14 and spent the next two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Texans have met with Jim Caldwell to interview for the Head Coach role. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 21, 2020

Jim Caldwell got his second head coaching shot with the Lions in 2014. He promptly led them to an 11-5 record in his first year. It was the Lions’ best season since 1991.

Caldwell took the Lions to the playoffs twice in his first three years and went 36-28 in four years. But he was fired after missing the playoffs and going 9-7 in 2017.

In the three years that followed, Caldwell got a variety of different jobs in the NFL and the short-lived XFL. He spent 2020 out of football.

Caldwell may not wind up as head coach of the Texans, but he has a stronger resume than many candidates. He’ll definitely be getting more looks than just Houston.