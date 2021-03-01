Update: The J.J. Watt Peloton free agency rumor is unfortunately a fake one. The former Houston Texans star shot down the rumor on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

“i don’t own a bike. stop,” the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year tweeted.

Earlier: Is J.J. Watt down to three teams with his free agency decision?

If his reported Peloton bio is any indication, that appears to be the case. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was released by the Houston Texans last month. The former Wisconsin Badgers star has since been linked to several different teams, though a couple have stood out.

Three of those teams might be the finalists for Watt, according to his biking biography.

Watt’s Peloton bio now reads: “SB56…GB…CLE…BUF.” Does that mean Watt is down to the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills?

Perhaps.

Last week, longtime NFL insider John Clayton reported that there were three frontrunners emerging for Watt.

“People are misinterpreting what I said on radio today. I said Tennessee, Green Bay and Buffalo were the leading teams for J.J. Watt but not the final three. Watt hasn’t narrowed his list. The Cleveland Browns are still in. So are the Raiders. He has a dozen teams after him,” he reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini heard that Watt had received multiple offers, including one in the $15 million to $16 million range.

Watt would be a major addition to the Packers, Browns or Bills. All three of those teams are hoping to make a Super Bowl run in 2021.