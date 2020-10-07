Bill O’Brien was sent packing by the Houston Texans on Monday. Now, we have a report of a recent practice altercation between the coach and J.J. Watt.

According to ESPN 97.5’s John Granato, Watt and O’Brien had a “heated exchange” on the practice field before a Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Granato says the argument led to a “player revolt” that ended with O’Brien being axed.

The Texans are currently 0-4 following Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. O’Brien, the team’s general manager as well as head coach, was fired the day after the game.

Romeo Crennel will serve as the interim head coach in place of O’Brien.

A source tells me that JJ Watt and Bill O’Brien had a heated exchange on the practice field the week of the Steelers game in which JJ called BOB out for his coaching ability. It began a player revolt that ended up getting BOB fired. — John Granato (@johngranato) October 7, 2020

Interestingly, this Granato report seems to provide some context to Watt’s “cryptic” tweet yesterday following O’Brien’s dismissal.

The five-time All-Pro simply posted a picture from field level at NRG Stadium with nothing but sunny, blue skies overhead.

Assuming this report is accurate, Bill O’Brien really traded away his best offensive weapon (DeAndre Hopkins) in the offseason and fought with his top defensive player (JJ Watt) during the first month of this season.

If that’s not a recipe for total disaster in the NFL, I’m not sure what is.