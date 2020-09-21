JJ Watt Blasts Texans Player For ‘Stupid, Selfish’ Move

It’s extremely rare to see J.J. Watt publicly call out a teammate, but the Houston Texans star did just that following Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Houston lost to Baltimore, 33-16, on Sunday afternoon. The loss drops the Texans to 0-2 on the season.

Watt was not a happy man following the game. He was especially upset with rookie defensive lineman Ross Blacklock, who was ejected from the loss. Blacklock was thrown out in the fourth quarter for shoving a player after the whistle.

Houston’s defensive leader did not hold back with his criticism following the loss.

“It’s stupid,” Watt said of the play. “It’s selfish. It was a stupid play. It was selfish. I’ve spoken to Ross before. It pisses me off.

“It’s a very selfish move late in the game, and it’s dumb. It’s very dumb to hurt your team in that type of setting for no reason.”

Again, you almost never see someone like Watt publicly call out a teammate like this. For him to do so, he has to believe that Blacklock is capable of doing something like this again. Hopefully for Blacklock’s sake, that doesn’t happen.

Houston is set to take on Pittsburgh on the road in Week 3.