Why J.J. Watt Doesn’t Want A Contract Extension Right Now

Houston Texans star JJ Watt against the Raiders.HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans reacts after batting down a pass in the first half against the Oakland Raiders at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

J.J. Watt has been with the Houston Texans for his entire NFL career, and that’s likely how he wants it to remain, but the All-Pro defender isn’t interested in signing a contract extension right now.

The former Wisconsin Badgers star has battled through various injuries in recent seasons. Watt has played all 16 regular season games just once in four years. In those other three years, he played a combined 16 games.

Watt is hoping to be much healthier – and thereby productive – moving forward. So, he’s turned down the chance for a potential contract extension this offseason.

The All-Pro defensive lineman has two years and no guaranteed money remaining on his contract. But he wants to prove himself in 2020 and then get what he’s worth.

“He said he will not ask for one and doesn’t think it’s necessary. He said he wants to go out there and prove what he’s worth,” James Palmer tweeted.

When healthy, Watt is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. He’s a five-time first-team All-Pro and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Houston has made a couple of big moves this offseason, most notably trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Texans.

The AFC South franchise surely wants Watt to stick around, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be signing a contract extension anytime soon.

