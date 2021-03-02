JJ Watt Says He Only Wants ‘One Thing’ For Deshaun Watson

J.J. Watt officially signed with the Arizona Cardinals landing the former three-time Defensive Player of the Year on a new team headed into the 2021 season.

Although Watt was able to get of Houston amidst significant turmoil within the organization, quarterback Deshaun Watson still finds himself stuck with the Texans.

The 25-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler has been at the center of contentious offseason saga. Watson wants out of Houston, while team ownership desperately wants him to suit up for the Texans next fall.

Since the young quarterback came into the league, he’s been teammates with Watt and the two have developed a close relationship. The newest member of the Arizona Cardinals spoke about Watson and gave his hopes for a resolution in the near future.

“I love Deshaun, we speak often. He’s an incredible player, incredible person, special human being. He is a great person,” Watt said when asked about his former teammate on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson. “The one thing I want for him is to be happy. Whatever that looks like for him, that’s what I want for him.”

It’s a touching statement from Watt, who certainly had his own strains with the Texans’ leadership over the year. He also put to words what many NFL fans hope Watson can get in some capacity this offseason.

Given how quickly the situation has deteriorated, Watson would probably be happiest anywhere except Houston. The Texans quarterback demanded a trade and is still determined to land on a new team this spring. Team leadership seems content to hold onto their star as long as possible before dealing him elsewhere.

A report emerged from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler earlier this week claiming that Watson is willing to sit out games to show the Texans that he’s serious about a trade, if necessary. At this point, any hope for reconciliation seems impossible.

While Watson aims to finagle his way out of Houston, Watt will link back up with former Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona. Alongside Kyler Murray, the multi-time All-Pros will seek an NFC West title next fall.