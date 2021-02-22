JJ Watt Has Brutally Honest Admission On Free Agency Decision

When is J.J. Watt going to make his free agency decision?

Not anytime soon, according to the former Houston Texans star. The 31-year-old pass rusher was released from the Texans earlier this month. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has since been linked to several notable teams.

However, it doesn’t sound like Watt is planning on choosing his next team anytime soon.

“You wanna sign somewhere or nah?” a fan asked Watt on Twitter on Sunday night.

Watt responded with brutal honesty.

“I scroll through door dash for like an hour before I pick a restaurant man… You’re gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team and city,” Watt tweeted.

I scroll through door dash for like an hour before I pick a restaurant man… You’re gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team and city. https://t.co/eQXD3eNVFJ — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 22, 2021

Well put, J.J.

When Watt does make a decision, though, what teams are expected to be in contention? NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks named the Green Bay Packers as a potentially special landing spot.

“As a Wisconsin native, Watt heading to Green Bay is sensible based on how the homecoming would enhance his personal brand on and off the field,” Brooks wrote this week. “He already has earned legendary status as a former Badger, but helping the Packers hoist the Lombardi Trophy would cement his legacy as an icon.”

The Browns and Bills, among other teams, are also being mentioned for Watt.