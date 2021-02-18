JJ Watt’s Free Agency Decision Might Come Down To 1 Player

The Spun

Houston Texans star JJ Watt during an NFL game against the Raiders.HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans reacts after batting down a pass in the first half against the Oakland Raiders at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

J.J. Watt is officially a free agent for the first time in his career. The former Houston Texans star said it’s “wild” to be on the open market for the first time.

Unsurprisingly, Watt is reportedly interested in playing for a contender.

According to ESPN insider Ed Werder, there are three things that potential teams have to check off in order to sign the talented pass rusher:

  1. Quarterback capable of winning the Super Bowl
  2. Good supporting cast
  3. Money

Earlier this week, Cleveland.com reported that there was mutual interest between Watt and the Browns.

The Browns have the cap space to give Watt the kind of money he wants. They also have one of the best supporting casts in the NFL.

But do they have a quarterback capable of winning a Super Bowl?

Watt’s decision might come down to his thoughts on Baker Mayfield. If he’s high on the Browns quarterback, there might not be a better landing spot than Cleveland.

Stephen A. Smith, meanwhile, is not a fan of the J.J. Watt-Browns rumors. He said earlier today that it would be a massive “betrayal” for J.J. to join the Browns while his brothers play for the rival Steelers.

Where do you see Watt playing in 2021?


