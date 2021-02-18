J.J. Watt Reportedly Has 3 Priorities With His Next Team

An official decision regarding J.J. Watt’s future isn’t available just yet, but at least we know his priorities heading into free agency.

ESPN insider Ed Werder announced on Wednesday that Watt is considering three factors this offseason. As you’d expect, the ultimate goal for Watt is to win a Super Bowl next season.

So what are the three priorities for Watt? He’ll reportedly monitor a team’s quarterback, supporting personnel and financial situation.

The final factor might just rule the Pittsburgh Steelers out of the Watt sweepstakes. They currently don’t have the money to get into a bidding war for the All-Pro defensive end.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert also didn’t sound too optimistic about this possibility, saying “TJ is our guy, Derek is with us. Whether or not we can ever add anybody, I’d hate to talk about it because it’s just speculation at this point.”

I’ve been told these are likely to be JJ Watt’s most important considerations in choosing his next team, remembering his priority is winning Super Bowl:

1. Quarterback.

2. Supporting personnel.

3. Money — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) February 17, 2021

Watt’s priorities do make the Cleveland Browns an intriguing landing spot. Baker Mayfield proved that he’s a reliable quarterback under Kevin Stefanski, the front office has made some really nice additions in recent years, and they have the cap space to give him to a reasonable salary.

Another team that should be in the mix for Watt is Green Bay. Joining forces with Aaron Rodgers would make sense if Watt wants to play on a franchise that has a game-changer at quarterback.

Where do you think Watt will land this offseason?