JJ Watt Has Blunt Assessment Of His Performance This Season

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt pulls no punches. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year always speaks his mind, no matter the topic.

On Wednesday, Watt was asked to assess his own play this season. Through nine games, the 31-year-old has 31 tackles, four sacks, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

However, Watt didn’t want to address his own numbers. Rather, he chose to focus on the team’s overall record of 2-7, which he says indicates he and his teammates are not playing up to par.

“Not good enough, we’re 2-7. I could have 100 sacks. I need more tackles for losses, more sacks, more quarterback hits,” Watt told the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson. “I’m not playing well enough. Our team isn’t playing well enough. That’s why we’re 2-7.”

Without question, this has been a difficult year for J.J. Watt and the only franchise he’s ever played for. The Texans have made sweeping changes, all while posting a losing record and undergoing intense criticism.

Watt is under contract for the 2021 season and then becomes a free agent. It will be interesting to see if the Texans keep him around next year or deal him in an attempt to acquire assets for a rebuild.