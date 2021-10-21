JJ Watt Has Brutally Honest Admission On The Texans

In just a few days, Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt will face off against his former team – the Houston Texans.

Arizona and Houston couldn’t be more different right now. The Cardinals are the last remaining undefeated team in the league, while the Texans are 1-5 and arguably the worst team in the league.

When asked what it will be like facing his former team, Watt made it clear this Texans organization isn’t the one he remembers or played for.

“There’s obviously something more to it,” Watt said Thursday. “I don’t think that it’s what people may think it is because, I mean, you look at the roster and you look at the guys that are there, I mean it’s been so massively turned over that there’s only a handful of guys that are even there from last year that I played with.”

Here’s more of what he said, via ESPN:

“So, it’s not like, I’m like, ‘Oh, I want to go and beat my old team’ or ‘Oh, I can’t wait to face this guy,’ because it’s not the same team. It’s not the same organization that I remember and that I was a part of.”

Watt only has one sack on the season thus far, which came against the Cleveland Browns and re-injured quarterback Baker Mayfield last weekend.

Arizona and Houston kick off this weekend at 4:25 p.m. ET.