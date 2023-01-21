J.J. Watt Has Coach In Mind For The Houston Texans

On Friday night, former All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt advocated for one particular coaching candidate to land a promotion this offseason.

Watt responded to a report that said 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans completed an interview with the Texans for their head-coaching vacancy.

Ryans and Watt were teammates in Houston for the 2011 season. At that time, Watt was just a rookie.

It's pretty evident that Watt thinks the world of Ryans, and for that reason, he'd like to see the defensive coordinator get a chance to lead an NFL team.

"As rookie in Houston, I bought my first house across the street from DeMeco because if Meco thought it was the right place to live, it was the right place to live for me," Watt tweeted. "Captain, leader, smart, tough, personable, crushed it as DC… He will be a great head coach."

Ryans isn't just a candidate for the Texans' head-coaching vacancy. The Broncos, Cardinals, Colts and Panthers have also expressed interest in them.

If the 49ers have a strong defensive performance on Sunday night against the Cowboys, that'll only boost Ryans' résumé.