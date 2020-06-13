J.J. Watt is without a doubt one of the most popular players in the NFL due to his production on the field and kindness off it. On Saturday, the Houston Texans defensive end used his platform on social media to raise awareness on an extremely important topic.

Watt was tagged in a post about players kneeling during the national anthem. The fan that posted the tweet stated how he believes players should stand and show respect toward the flag.

Instead of ignoring the fan’s post, Watt used this opportunity to remind people once again that kneeling during the anthem isn’t a protest against the flag or the military. It’s a form of protest against police brutality and social injustice.

The response that Watt had on Twitter was strong, as he said “If you still think it’s about disrespecting the flag or our military, you clearly haven’t been listening.”

A) don’t speak for me B) if you still think it’s about disrespecting the flag or our military, you clearly haven’t been listening https://t.co/tnsEq5D9WC — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 13, 2020

This isn’t just an issue for fans, but for some athletes as well.

Earlier this month, Drew Brees was under fire for saying “I’ll never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

Brees then retracted his original statement and said “We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial and prison reform.”

When the 2020 season kicks off this September, there’s a very good chance teams around the league will kneel during the anthem.

Fans will certainly have an interest in what Brees and Watt decide to do in that particular scenario.