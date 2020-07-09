JJ Watt Is Completely Against 1 Proposal For 2020 Season

The NFL is flirting with plenty of scenarios and logistics for the 2020 season. Texans star defensive end JJ Watt is strongly opposed to one of the league’s ideas.

It’s a whole different world with the COVID-19 pandemic in play. The sports world is doing its best to combat any risk of an outbreak among players. Meanwhile, the NFL appears to be moving forward with the idea the 2020 season will be played as currently scheduled.

To reduce risk during play, the NFL is flirting with the idea of requiring players to wear what’s being termed a “face shield.” The shield would be similar to a visor. The only difference being the shield would extend down to the bottom of the face mask. The face shield would be implemented to protect player health and reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The face shield is just an idea for now. But several players – including JJ Watt – are strongly against it. Watt even went as far as to say he wouldn’t play if he was required to wear a face shield.

“My second year in the league I thought it’d be cool, I put a visor on my helmet,” Watt said, via Pro Football Talk. “I was like, ‘It looks so cool, I wanna put a visor on.’ I had it on for about three periods of practice and I said, ‘Take this sucker off I’m gonna die out here.’ . . . So now you’re gonna put something around my mouth? You can keep that. If that comes into play, I don’t think you’re gonna see me on the field.”

The NFL may have to think twice before it requires player to wear a face shield.

After all, if the league is conducting proper COVID-19 testing, it shouldn’t have much to worry about in regards to potential outbreaks.

It’ll be interesting to see how the NFL responds to player complaints this upcoming season.