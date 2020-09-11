JJ Watt Addresses Boos During Moment Of Unity Between Texans, Chiefs

Before the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans kicked off on Thursday night, the two sides took part in a brief moment of unity. Coaches and players from both teams, including superstars like Patrick Mahomes and JJ Watt, stood arm-in-arm in the middle of the field during a moment of silence.

That moment of silence didn’t last very long though due to the fans at Arrowhead Stadium. There were plenty of people booing Houston and Kansas City for this gesture.

After the game was over, Texans defensive end Watt spoke to the media about the boos he heard during the pregame moment of unity.

“The moment of unity I personally thought was good,” Watt said. “I mean the booing during that moment was unfortunate. I don’t fully understand that. There was no flag involved. There was nothing involved other than two teams coming together to show unity.”

J.J. Watt spoke about the boos heard during Thursday's pregame moment of unity. pic.twitter.com/W3hs9mi4ir — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 11, 2020

Bill O’Brien had a different stance from JJ Watt, as he thought the boos from Kansas City Chiefs fans may have been directed at the Texans since they were the visiting team.

That’s a generous take from O’Brien, but it doesn’t appear that’s why fans reacted the way they did.

With a handful of games on tap this weekend, fans all across the country should expect to see more moments of the unity like the one they saw on Thursday night. Hopefully, the reaction from the public is more positive the second time around.

