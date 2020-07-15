NFL Fans Are Crushing JJ Watt’s Madden 21 Rating

There’s no doubt that when healthy, JJ Watt is one of the most dominant defenders in the NFL.

The problem is, Watt has barely been healthy for the past few years, and his production has suffered for it. But that hasn’t affected his Madden 21 rating, much to the chagrin of fans.

When ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out that Watt got a 98 rating in Madden after recording just four sacks in 2019, Twitter went off the Texans pass rusher. The most common complaint was that players who were far more prolific this past year got rated significantly lower.

“JJ is waaaay too high, he shouldn’t even be in the top ten,” one fan said. “Chandler Jones is way too low and I’d also move Chris Jones up a few spots.”

Perhaps the most egregious part was the fact that Watt’s own brother, Steelers pass rusher TJ Watt, didn’t even crack the top ten. TJ Watt led the NFL with eight forced fumbles while recording 14.5 sacks – tied for fourth in the league.

“Coming from a ravens fan the fact TJ Watt isn’t on this list is a complete joke,” one fan wrote. “He’s closer to a 98 overall than his brother for sure.”

Other players missing from the top 10 who people didn’t make the top 10 include leading sacker Shaq Barrett (19.5 sacks), along with Danielle Hunter (14.5), and Za’Darius Smith (13.5).

JJ Watt a 98?!? Are they rating him based off 2014 still lol?

His brother is the one who should be on this list instead. https://t.co/Beqbl6d5aq — Shaun Calderon (@ShaunMichaels31) July 15, 2020

Leaving off Z is a crime. pic.twitter.com/aQ0JR1OhIG — Ryan Sjoberg (@Ryan_Sjoberg) July 15, 2020

Think they're forgetting someone. pic.twitter.com/XkGg4l3Lov — The Trash Man (@TrashJunky) July 15, 2020

JJ Watt will always be one of the most feared pass rushers in the game. But until he’s back on the field consistently and performing like he did in 2014, the high ratings he gets will always be criticized.