JJ Watt Makes His Thoughts On Amy Palcic Extremely Clear

The Houston Texans caused quite a stir on Wednesday with the firing of PR executive Amy Palcic. Never one to keep silent about his team, Texans star JJ Watt is speaking up about it.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Watt praised Palcic for being a trailblazer in the NFL, highlighting her historic Rozelle Award win. He also applauded her for helping with his hurricane relief efforts in the city of Houston. Watt believes that the next to team to get Palcic “will be getting one of the absolute best in the business.”

“First & only woman to be head of PR for an NFL team and winner of the Rozelle Award for best PR Staff in the NFL” Watt wrote. “Massive help in my hurricane relief efforts, community events and much more. Whoever picks up @amypalcic will be getting one of the absolute best in the business.”

Watt stopped short of criticizing his own team for making the move in the first place. But the rest of the NFL world was far less generous.

Amy Palcic was named Houston’s VP of Communications in 2013, becoming the first woman in NFL history to hold the position. She quickly proved to be one of the best at her job, winning the aforementioned Pete Rozelle Award in 2017.

But ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported today that Palcic is out because the team decided she was not “a culture fit” anymore.

The Texans are going through a major front-office shakeup this year. They’ve already fired head coach and de facto GM Bill O’Brien. They’re likely to make more changes until the end of the year.

It’s been a rough season for the Houston Texans to say the least.