JJ Watt Shares 1 Thing He Likes About The NFL’s New Normal

The NFL is currently preparing for a 2020 season that will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen from the league.

Teams across the league are currently in training camp. Major precautions are being taken amidst the coronavirus. Players and coaches are spending less time together in the facilities.

This is one aspect of the new normal that J.J. Watt actually likes.

The Houston Texans standout defensive end told Peter King of NBC Sports that he’s somewhat enjoying this new normal. Watt explained why.

“I mean, if I’m being perfectly honest, it’s somewhat nice from an actual football standpoint,” Watt told King. “Think about a normal training-camp day: You’re in the building from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. And you got a whole bunch of meetings. Now, we are very efficient in our meetings. We get things done. Nobody’s screwing around. Everybody’s locked in. It’s just really been good with our Zoom meetings. Just purely being in the comfort of your home doing your Zoom meetings, and not having to rush into the stadium early in the morning. It is a nice feature.”

It’s understandable for players to be enjoying the more-efficient and less time-consuming training camp. No one loves spending all day at work, no matter what that work is.

Hopefully, these precautions will allow the 2020 NFL season to be played on schedule.

Houston and Kansas City are scheduled to open the regular season in exactly one month.