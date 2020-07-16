Houston Texans star defensive end JJ Watt shared everything he knows about the 2020 season on Twitter on Thursday.

There are plenty of lingering questions concerning the upcoming 2020 season. The NFL is moving forward with the season as scheduled. But there’s little detail regarding what the season will actually look like.

JJ Watt shared on Thursday that he and the rest of the players are still in the dark concerning the details surrounding the season. Rookies will be reporting to training camps in just 48 hours, but they don’t even have guidelines regarding the pandemic.

The NFL has had months to figure out solutions to ensure the health and safety of the players. It’s absolutely dumbfounding that Roger Goodell has yet to release protocol for the NFL. Take a look at the concerns JJ Watt has as the season draws nearer in the tweet below.

In the interest of having everyone on the same page in terms of what we know and don’t know at this time, here are a few things I’ve learned being on four NFLPA calls in the last two weeks with hundreds of other players. Keep in mind our rookies are scheduled to report in 48 hrs pic.twitter.com/wAH1XyQenf — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 16, 2020

Watt has made it clear the players want to play this year. But it appears the players are just as much in the dark as are the fans and analysts of the sport.

NFL training camps will begin shortly as the month of August draws nearer. The first week of preseason games begins Aug. 13. The 2020 season commences just under a month after the start of preseason with a highly anticipated contest between the Chiefs and Texans.

If the NFL is going to finish the 2020 season, it’d be wise to work quickly to provide clear instructions and guidelines to the players.