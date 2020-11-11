JJ Watt Reacts To Surprise Firing By Houston Texans

The Houston Texans stunned the National Football League world on Wednesday morning when they fired longtime VP of communications Amy Palcic.

Palcic is among the most-liked and most-respected communications officials in the NFL. Her firing has sent shockwaves throughout the league.

NFL.com had some details on the firing:

Palcic was the first woman to serve as the top PR contact for a team. Well respected around the league and within media circles, Palcic’s team won the 2017 Pete Rozelle award, presented annually by the Pro Football Writers of America to the best PR staff. Palcic has been with the Texans since 2013. Her time with Houston included helping manage J.J. Watt’s Hurricane Harvey fund in the aftermath of the natural disaster that devastated the region.

It’s been a wild year in Houston, as the Texans have made several notable firings. Earlier this year, they fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien.

J.J. Watt, who worked closely with Palcic, reacted on Wednesday to the firing.

“I think you can tell from the universal response from people in the business what type of person Amy is. … Just really good at her job. Cared a lot. … I think it’s a very difficult loss,” Watt told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

JJ Watt on the firing of VP of Communications Amy Palcic: "I think you can tell from the universal response from people in the business what type of person Amy is. … Just really good at her job. Cared a lot. … I think it's a very difficult loss." — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) November 11, 2020

It’s not surprising that many believe Watt will be playing elsewhere in 2021.

There’s already growing speculation about a potential offseason trade.