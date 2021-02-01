J.J. Watt Reacts To The Houston Texans’ Trade Rumors

It’s an interesting time to be a member of the Houston Texans’ franchise.

Houston is coming off a highly disappointing 2020 season. The Texans went 4-12 on the year after making the playoffs the season prior. Houston fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien earlier in the year.

The Texans have since hired a new head coach in David Culley, but the drama appears to be far from over. Deshaun Watson has requested a trade and there is speculation that J.J. Watt could be moved, too.

Watt appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and was asked about the trade rumors and how he processes everything.

“I process it by going to Hawaii for a week. And I probably should have stayed there,” Watt told Fallon.

Watt was then asked if the trade rumors reached Hawaii.

“No, no. The word in Hawaii was ‘manapua’ and we were enjoying Mai Tais by the pool, so that was a good way for me to cope with it, and I might just head back there,” the All-Pro defensive lineman joked.

It would not be surprising to see Watt playing elsewhere in 2021 and beyond, though. The Texans could be heading for a rebuild.