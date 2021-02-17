For the first time in his NFL career, J.J. Watt is a free agent. The Houston Texans shocked the sports world last Friday, releasing the veteran defensive end from his contract.

It didn’t take very long for teams to start recruiting Watt, who still has some quality years left in him. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson have already made it known they want their respective teams to sign Watt.

A timetable hasn’t been revealed just yet for Watt’s decision. However, it appears that he’s enjoying his time on the open market.

Earlier today, Watt tweeted “free agency is wild.” This immediately led to NFL fans asking the three-time Defensive Player of the Year if he could join their favorite team this offseason.

free agency is wild. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 17, 2021

Watt has an advantage over most players that are scheduled to hit the open market. He doesn’t have to wait until March to start working out a deal.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Watt is “seriously considering” the Cleveland Browns in free agency. They have the cap space to pay him and they’d provide him the chance to team up with an elite defensive lineman in Myles Garrett.

Cleveland isn’t the only team being linked to Watt this week. NFL writer Peter King also mentioned Buffalo, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Kansas City and Tennessee are also potential landing spots for the future Hall of Famer.