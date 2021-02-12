Houston Texans Reportedly Make Decision On JJ Watt

The writing has been on the wall for the past few weeks, but now it’s official. JJ Watt is no longer a member of the Houston Texans.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first to report the news that Watt has been released by the Texans. As you’d expect, the sports world is stunned by this news.

Watt revealed in a video that he sat down with the McNair family and asked for his release. He shared that news just moments ago on Twitter.

The #Texans are releasing star JJ Watt, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2021

This past season, JJ Watt had 52 total tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. Despite some concerns about his injury history, the former Defensive Player of the Year suited up for all 16 games in 2020.

With the way things are going in Houston right now, it makes zero sense for Watt to sit around and go through another rebuilding process. It’ll be weird seeing him in a different uniform, but he deserves the chance to start over and play for a winning franchise.

Over the course of his tenure with the Texans, Watt had 531 tackles and 101 sacks. He’s well on his way to being a Hall of Famer, that’s for sure.

As for what’s next in his career, Watt should have plenty of suitors on the open market. While there are plenty of fans eager to see him reunite with his brothers in Pittsburgh, we’d have to imagine the Steelers won’t be the only team knocking on his door.

Now that Watt is officially out of Houston, will Deshaun Watson be next?

