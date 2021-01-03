JJ Watt Reveals Why He Thinks A Quick Turnaround Is Possible

Despite their 4-11 record this season, the Houston Texans might not need that long to turn things around. JJ Watt revealed why he’s optimistic about the team’s future.

This has been a year to forget for the Texans, no one will deny that. However, all hope isn’t lost for the franchise because it has one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Watt told ESPN’s Ed Werder that he’s optimistic about the Texans’ future in large part because Deshaun Watson will give them a chance to win.

“I’ve always said when you have a quarterback, you have a chance in this league,” Watt said. “There’s a damn good quarterback in our locker room here in Deshaun, so I do believe a quick turnaround is possible.”

Watson has been incredible this season, completing 70.1 percent of his passes for 4,458 yards, 30 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.

Houston locked up Watson with a long-term contract prior to the start of the 2020 season. That was a wise move on the front office’s part since he’ll be the face of the franchise for at least the next several years.

Now, the focus shifts over to the Texans’ coaching search. Pairing an offensive-minded coach with Watson could pay dividends as early as next season.