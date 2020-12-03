JJ Watt Rips NFL Referees For Lack Of 1 Penalty Call

Plenty of eyes were on this Wednesday’s showdown between the Ravens and Steelers, including those of Texans defensive end JJ Watt.

It’s not very often you get to witness NFL football on a Wednesday. In fact, the last time it happened was back in 2012. Although it was odd to see this happen, the Ravens and Steelers put on an entertaining show that went right down to the wire.

While there were plenty of great moments from this afternoon, Watt had a problem with the way the game was officiated. Better yet, he has an issue with the way NFL officials are handling every game this season.

During the first half of action, Watt pointed out that officials are missing holding calls at an alarming rate this year.

“The lack of holding calls this year has been purely comical,” Watt tweeted. “Just so blatant.”

The lack of holding calls this year has been purely comical. Just so blatant. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 2, 2020

Watt is right that holding isn’t being called that much this year. Part of the reason why that’s the case is because officials were told not to make holding a point of emphasis this season.

If we’re being honest, there’s holding on almost every play in football. It just comes down to whether the refs want to actually throw a flag.

The NFL might have to address its officiating at some point this season though, especially if stars like Watt continue to call them out.