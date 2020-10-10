JJ Watt Says There’s 1 Clear Plan For The Texans Moving Forward

J.J. Watt has been the face of the Houston Texans since 2012, but the All-Pro defensive end just passed the torch to one of his star teammates.

It’s been a busy week for the Texans to say the least. On Monday, the team decided to part ways with head coach Bill O’Brien after a disappointing 0-4 start to this season.

The next few months will be critical for Houston, as it’ll try to regain its footing under Romeo Crennel. Regardless of how the team’s record looks the rest of this season, Watt believes it’s important that Deshaun Watson gets all the help he needs.

“We have to do whatever we possibly can to make sure that he’s in the best position to have success and to lead this place to success, not only this year, not only next year, but for the next 10 years,” Watt said. “Whatever it takes to give him all the tools he needs to be successful in order to flourish and build into the best possible version of himself he can be, that’s what we need to do.”

Watt also threw some shade at O’Brien while talking about his talented quarterback.

Here’s what Watt had to say, via ESPN:

“When you have the talent that we have, specifically at the quarterback position in this league, you can’t be 0-4,” Watt said “Deshaun Watson’s an incredible quarterback. He’s the face of this franchise. He’s the future of this team and this city.”

Watson hasn’t looked too sharp to start the 2020 season. To be fair though, O’Brien traded away his top wideout in DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopefully, the Texans can bounce back from this abysmal start to the season and find a way to get the best out of Watson moving forward.