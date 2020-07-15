JJ Watt Sends Message To Fans Ripping His Madden Rating

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt is still one of the top defensive players in the NFL–when he is on the field.

Injuries have been a bugaboo of Watt’s over the last four seasons. In 2016, 2017 and 2019, he appeared in only 16 games combined.

In 2018 though, Watt played in all 16 games, recording 16 sacks, seven forced fumbles and four passes defensed. It was just a quick reminder of what he is capable of.

This week, EA Sports dropped Madden 21, which means it’s time for fans to argue about ratings. Watt was rated 98 overall, second only to the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald when it comes to pass rushers.

Plenty of people took exception to Watt’s rating, pointing out that he put up only four sacks in eight games in 2019. However, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year tweeted a response to his naysayers a short time ago, indicating that he’s keeping track of all the criticism.

Watt is still just 31, and like we said, he’s a monster when he is out on the field. Was he overrated slightly in Madden 21? Probably, but he has the ability to prove he is still deserving of such a high grade.

We’ll have to wait until September arrives to find out.