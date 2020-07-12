JJ Watt Threatens To Sit Out If 1 Rule Proposal Is Made

The National Football League is considering several rule and equipment changes for the 2020 season due to the pandemic. J.J. Watt is strongly against one of them.

The Houston Texans defensive lineman has made it clear that he will not be wearing a face shield on the field this fall.

Some have speculated that the NFL could require players to wear face shields to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. But it doesn’t look like that will actually happen.

If it does, though, don’t expect to see Watt wearing one.

“My second year in the league I thought it’d be cool, I put a visor on my helmet,” Watt told ProFootballTalk. “I was like, ‘It looks so cool, I want to put a visor on.’ I had it on for about three periods of practice and I said, ‘Take this sucker off I’m going to die out here.’ . . . So now you’re going to put something around my mouth? You can keep that. If that comes into play, I don’t think you’re gonna see me on the field.”

Watt, 31, would be a massive loss for the Texans’ defense.

The former Wisconsin Badgers star is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and a five-time first-team All-Pro.

Houston is set to open the 2020 season on Thursday, Sept. 10 against Kansas City. Hopefully we see Watt on the field in Week 1.