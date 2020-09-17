John Harbaugh Names 1 Thing He’s Noticed With QB Deshaun Watson

After trouncing the Browns in Week 1, the Baltimore Ravens put their 13-game regular season winning streak on the line against Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans this weekend.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is wary of how dangerous Watson can be. But there is one thing he’s noticed about Watson’s game that sets him apart from other great QBs.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Harbaugh pointed out that Watson holds the ball for a long time. He says that his penchant for holding onto the ball is largely due to a great offensive line, but that it’s also a testament to his ability to stretch the play and open opportunities for his receivers.

“He actually holds the ball longer than anybody in the league,” Harbaugh said. “I think their offensive line does a good job; the scheme is part of that, but it’s really mainly him. And he does it to create opportunities for the pass game.”

But even with his play-extending abilities, Harbaugh and the Ravens have found ways to get around that.

Last year the Ravens trounced the Texans, winning 41-7 and shutting Houston out until midway through the fourth quarter. Watson was held to just 169 passing yards and an interception in the game.

Sometimes the best defense is a great offense, and Baltimore has already proven from their 38-6 win over Cleveland that they can get their offense humming quickly.

The Ravens-Texans game will be played on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.