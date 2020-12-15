Jordan Palmer Makes Prediction For Deshaun Watson’s Future

Will Deshaun Watson bring a championship to Houston in coming years? Former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer has made his prediction.

It’s been a frustrating year for Watson. His since-fired head coach Bill O’Brien traded away his superstar receiver for practically nothing in return ahead of the 2020 season. The year’s gone downhill ever since.

Watson and the Texans lost their second-straight game on Sunday after getting blown out by the Chicago Bears. Houston is now just 4-9 this season with remaining games against the Colts, Bengals and Titans.

It can’t get much worse for Watson, and that could be a good thing. Palmer believes this season is the worst it’ll ever get for Watson, and in coming years he’ll use this season as motivation to go out and win a Super Bowl.

“This is the most enticing employee in the NFL to work with right now,” Palmer said of Watson during Tuesday’s episode of The Herd w/Colin Cowherd. “If you’re a GM, you want this job. If you’re a coach, you want this job. If you’re a free-agent wide receiver, you want to go play for this team. . . . He’s going to build a championship there at some point.”

Deshaun Watson will build a championship team in Houston, according to @JWPalms: "This is as bad as it will ever get. This is the worst situation he's ever been in and will be in… If you're a GM or coach, you want this job." pic.twitter.com/KyVsbyeOvh — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 15, 2020

Well, there you have it Texans fans. If Jordan Palmer’s right, Deshaun Watson will bring the Lombardi Trophy home to Houston at some point during his career.

Watson has a habit of winning, no matter where he is.

It’s only a matter of time before the best free agent players, coaches and assistants realize how special a player Watson is.