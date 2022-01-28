Josh McCown Reportedly Lands Second Interview With Texans

Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown is officially a finalist for the Texans head-coaching position.

McCown has landed a second interview with the team after impressing the team with his first interview.

Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown is in Houston today for a second interview with the #Texans about their head coaching job, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. McCown has told the team he’s all-in. Now, he’s the first known finalist. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2022

McCown has never been a head coach before so this hire wouldn’t be without a lot of risks.

He played in the NFL for 16 seasons and bounced around a lot as a backup quarterback. Some of his best seasons came with both the Browns and Jets even though he never led them to the playoffs.

He was with Cleveland for two seasons and started 11 games. He finished with 3,209 yards through the air, along with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

McCown played with the Jets from 2017-18 and started in 16 games. He finished with 3,465 yards, plus threw 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Houston may be looking at him hard since he has the reputation for being a quarterback guru. He was doing well with Sam Darnold before the Jets shipped him off to the Panthers and then drafted Zach Wilson.

There’s no timetable for this hire to be made, but McCown is now further along in the process than a lot of people likely thought he would be.