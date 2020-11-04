Veteran NFL QB Josh McCown Signing With New Team

He’s back. After spending the first half of the 2020 NFL season on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad, Josh McCown is back on an active roster.

According to McCown’s agent Mike McCartney, the 41-year-old quarterback has joined the Houston Texans’ active roster. McCown has had an arrangement with the Eagles that allows him to remain in his native Texas, earning $12,000 a week to stay ready in case of emergencies.

At 41 years of age, McCown was the oldest player in NFL history to spend time on the practice squad. Not a bad piece of history.

Of course, living in Texas, that also made McCown readily available for a number of teams just a short drive away. Enter the Houston Texans, who have played most of the season with Deshaun Watson as their starter and AJ McCarron as their only backup.

Excited for @JoshMcCown12 agreeing to sign to the @HoustonTexans active roster — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) November 4, 2020

The former third-round pick has played for a whopping 11 different NFL franchises (and one UFL team) since entering the league in 2002.

Despite his NFL longevity though, McCown hasn’t exactly been a constant presence under center. He’s appeared in 102 games and started 76, but his record is only 23-53.

But one thing that the Houston Texans have needed in their frustrating 1-6 season is leadership. Fortunately for them, Josh McCown possesses that in buckets.

He has been credited heavily for his mentorship of other young QBs through the years.

Given the state of their season, the Texans made a good pickup in bringing in Josh McCown.

Welcome back!