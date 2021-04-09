Judge Makes Another Significant Ruling In Deshaun Watson Case

On Friday morning, Deshaun Watson’s legal team was granted one of its top requests. A Texas judge ruled that one of the 22 plaintiffs suing the Houston Texans quarterback for sexual misconduct must use their legal name to proceed with the case.

A second ruling followed shortly after the first one, stating that three additional plaintiffs must re-file their cases with their names attached to it.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, previously accused Buzbee of destroying his client’s reputation by using the women’s anonymity.

“While shielding his clients from public scrutiny, Mr. Buzbee continues to use their anonymous allegations to destroy Mr. Watson,” Hardin said. “This is simply not right. And we look forward to resolving these matters in court.”

Prior to today’s rulings, there were only two women who were publicly identified. That’ll obviously change fairly soon, and it’s possible that all 22 plaintiffs will have to disclose their names at some point.

Judge orders three of the 12 plaintiffs to refile their lawsuits against Deshaun Watson with their names attached. Nine others already agreed to do so. A judge this morning made a similar ruling in another case, meaning 13 of the 22 plaintiffs will be identified. — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) April 9, 2021

Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee claims that nine of the 12 women he’s representing in today’s second hearing have voluntarily agreed to release their names by next Wednesday. He said they were inspired by Ashley Solis, the original plaintiff.

The NFL, meanwhile, has said that it’s monitoring this situation and takes these allegations very seriously.

We’ll continue to provide updates on Deshaun Watson’s situation when they’re available.