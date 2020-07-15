Houston Texans wideout Kenny Stills was arrested on Tuesday night for protesting at the home of Kentucky’s attorney general. He was alongside several other protesters demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed by the police on March 13.

Stills is reportedly facing felony charges for intimidating a participant in the legal process. There are an additional 86 protesters facing felony charges because of Tuesday night’s protest.

On Wednesday afternoon, Still shared his mugshot on Twitter for the entire world to see. His post included a statement regarding his recent decision to protest.

“Good trouble with my brothers and sisters- organized by Until Freedom,” Stills wrote on Twitter. “Arrested for peacefully protesting. While Breonna Taylor’s murderers are still out on the street.”

The Texans released a statement on Stills’ arrest, saying “We are aware of the situation and gathering more information.”

Stills has been an activist for several years, and he hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind. Back in Miami, he made it clear that he didn’t like Stephen Ross, the owner of the Dolphins. He wasn’t happy that Ross supported President Trump.

In addition to posting his mugshot, Stills went on Instagram Live to share his motive behind Tuesday’s protest, saying “We just want Breonna Taylor’s killers arrested.”

The timing of Stills’ arrest isn’t deal since training camp is going to begin in two weeks.