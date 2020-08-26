NFL Wide Receiver Reacts To The NBA Players Boycotting

History is unfolding right before our eyes in the NBA, as the league has officially postponed its playoff games due to a player-organized boycott.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks decided they wouldn’t play Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. This decision stems from their frustration with the recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Bucks have inspired the Blazers, Lakers, Rockets and Thunder to boycott their upcoming games as well. As a matter of fact, the NBA will have a meeting later tonight to figure out how to handle the rest of the 2020 season.

Everyone in the sports world is talking about the NBA’s monumental decision, including several NFL players. Kenny Stills recently tweeted out this message “NBA is showing us how it’s done. Time to connect with local activists to help formulate demands.”

Stills has been very vocal over the past few months about racial inequality and social injustice.

NBA is showing us how it’s done. Time to connect with local activists to help formulate demands. — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) August 26, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu also commented on this developing situation.

“Fed up,” Mathieu wrote on Twitter. “Ain’t enough money in world to keep overlooking true issues that effect the mind body and soul of what we do. We cannot be happy for self when our communities are suffering and innocent folk are dying.. since George Floyd, there have been at least 20 other police shootings.”

Perhaps the NBA’s decision to boycott games could inspire the NFL to do the same. After all, the Detroit Lions recently canceled practice to show their support in the fight against social injustice.