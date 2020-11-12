Look: Texans Player Likes Tweet Trashing The Organization

The Houston Texans are not in a good place right now.

Houston is 2-6 on the season following a playoff appearance in 2019. The Texans fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien earlier in the year. Today, the franchise made a surprise firing in the front office.

Amy Palcic, the team’s vice president of communications, was let go in a stunning move. Texans players, including longtime star J.J. Watt, are not happy.

“First & only woman to be head of PR for an NFL team and winner of the Rozelle Award for best PR Staff in the NFL. Massive help in my hurricane relief efforts, community events and much more. Whoever picks up Amy Palcic will be getting one of the absolute best in the business,” Watt tweeted on Wednesday.

Watt wasn’t the only notable Texans player to take to Twitter in the wake of Palcic’s firing.

Kenny Stills, who was rumored to be on the trading block earlier this month, liked a tweet calling the Texans one of the worst organizations in football.

From Pro Football Talk:

Stills’ “likes” include this tweet, from Charean Williams of PFT: “The Texans have turned into one of the worst organizations in football since Bob McNair died. @amypalcic was the best. She certainly was too good for what the Texans deserve.” That’s a strong indictment of the team, endorsed by Stills. And if Palcic somehow didn’t fit the culture that someone (probably Jack Easterby) is trying to create, Stills doesn’t want to fit that culture.

The Texans are scheduled to take on the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday.