Houston Texans Sign Laremy Tunsil To Record-Breaking Extension

The Houston Texans made a huge splash last year when they sent multiple draft picks to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Laremy Tunsil. Fast forward a year later, and the front office has locked up the former Ole Miss star for an extended period of time.

Houston sent a pair of first-round picks and a second-round pick to Miami for Tunsil. It was a bold move to make, but it made sense when you consider the beating Deshaun Watson used to take under center.

Tunsil had plenty of leverage entering this offseason since the Texans basically gave up the farm to acquire him. As a result, he received a record-breaking contract from the front office.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans signed Laremy Tunsil to a three-year extension that’s worth $22 million per season. It’ll include $57 million in guarantees and a $13 million signing bonus.

Texans have finalized a three-year contract extension worth $22 million per year with Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, according to league sources. The deal includes $57 million guaranteed, which includes a $13 million signing bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 24, 2020

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed the full details for this contract, which will be $66 million over three seasons.

Prior to this extension, the highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL was Lane Johnson at $17 million per year.

Bill O’Brien and the Texans were the laughingstock of the league this offseason, but this move should definitely please fans down in Houston.