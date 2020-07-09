Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman Says The NFL Is “A Joke”

NFL fans and players alike have shredded the league over it’s recent decision to ban postgame interactions. But one Pro Bowl offensive lineman may have had the strongest reaction of all.

Taking to Twitter, Houston Texans Pro Bowl lineman Laremy Tunsil declared that the NFL is a joke for doing something that. Tunsil isn’t exactly finding a lot of support in his own comments section, but fans on the whole seem to agree with him.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman called out the NFL earlier today over the blatant hypocrisy of the move. Sherman laughed at how ridiculous it is for the NFL to having players play full contact football for several hours and then not be allowed to swap jerseys afterwards.

Other NFL stars like Willie Snead and Stefon Diggs are weighing on the issue too. There is virtually no popularity for this rule. Considering that the NFLPA reportedly endorsed and signed off on the rule, it’s a particularly strange situation.

Smh! NFL is a joke! https://t.co/KPPbaxeNjU — Laremy Tunsil (@KingTunsil78) July 9, 2020

The NFL is attempting to start the 2020 season on time in the middle of a nationwide pandemic. On top of the litany of problems simply navigating in and out of the states where the coronavirus has hit hardest, they’re trying to have their cake and eat it to as it relates to player safety.

On one hand, the NFL wants to ensure that the product on the field is no different than any other season. But on the other hand, they want to mitigate as much risk as possible to themselves if someone gets infected.

It’s a delicate balance the NFL is trying to strike, and the players don’t appreciate being the ones to suffer for it.