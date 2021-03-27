The number of cases filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to grow. On Saturday, Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee had an update on this situation.

Buzbee announced on Instagram that four additional cases were filed against Watson this weekend. This has to do with Watson’s alleged behavior off the field. He’s been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

“Today we filed case number twenty against Deshaun Watson,” Buzbee wrote. “Voices will be heard. These cases will be resolved in court. It’s. Not. Ok.”

Last week, Buzbee said that he spoke to roughly two dozen women about these allegations involving Watson. It’s unclear if the amount of civil cases field will stop at 20, or if it’ll increase in the coming weeks.

Watson’s team hasn’t yet responded to the new cases that were filed. However, they did release a statement on this matter last week.

“I’m extremely proud to represent Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him against what we believe are meritless allegations,” Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said. “However, we will wait to comment in detail until we’ve completed our review of the numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee. We will responded next week and ask you to keep an open mind until we do so.”

Buzbee has been extremely vocal throughout this situation, saying “This case is about female empowerment, taking the power back.”

We’ll provide additional updates on the cases being filed against Watson when they’re available.