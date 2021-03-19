Lawyer Posts Alleged Text Messages From QB Deshaun Watson

On Thursday night, Houston-area attorney Tony Buzbee released text messages that are allegedly from Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Buzbee claims these messages are in relation to the multiple lawsuits coming Watson’s way.

Watson denied the first accusation made against him earlier this week, accusing Buzbee of making a “baseless six-figure settlement demand.” He hasn’t yet responded to the latest allegations though.

Buzbee, meanwhile, posted two screenshots of Watson’s alleged text messages on Instagram with the caption: “Tomorrow we will provide multiple texts and copies of the lawsuits that we have filed to date. Thanks for your support.”

The first screenshot that allegedly came from Watson shows him asking a masseuse if she’s “comfortable with the glute area.” There wasn’t another screenshot for that conversation in particular.

As for the second screenshot from Buzbee, it shows Watson allegedly saying “Sorry about you feeling uncomfortable. Never were the intentions. Lmk if you want to work in the future. My apologies.”

It hasn’t been confirmed yet if these messages are actually from Watson. Nonetheless, Buzbee claims that he has more information to share on this matter this Friday.

The Texans recently released a statement on this troubling situation.

“The NFL informed us today that they will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson,” the Texans said in a statement. “We will stay in close contact with the league as they do.”

We’ll provide an update on Watson’s situation when it’s available.