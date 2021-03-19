Multiple lawsuits have already been filed accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct. According to Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee, there are even more on the way.

On Friday, Buzbee held a press conference to discuss the recent case involving Watson. During his time with the media this afternoon, he revealed that his office has been in contact with over a dozen women.

“We are now representing 12 women and we will file five more cases in due course,” Buzbee said. “We have spoken to more than 10 additional women, 22 women.”

This press conference came after Buzbee posted two screenshots of Watson’s alleged text messages with masseuses.

Buzbee also replied to Watson’s statement, which hinted that Buzbee is involved in this case strictly for the money.

“This case isn’t about money. It’s certainly not about seeking publicity or fame. I personally don’t need it. These women don’t want it. This case is about female empowerment, taking the power back.”

Buzbee, who lives near the McNair family, said this case has nothing to do with the Texans. Additionally, he said that he’s been contacted by the Houston Police Department.

The Texans haven’t commented on the latest allegations. However, they did release a statement on this matter on Thursday.

“The NFL informed us today that they will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson,” the Texans said. “We will stay in close contact with the league as they do.”