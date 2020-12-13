Look: DeAndre Hopkins Reacts To Texans Getting Eliminated

DeAndre Hopkins had a pretty good Sunday.

The Arizona Cardinals managed to beat the red-hot New York Giants, 26-7, on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins had nine catches for 136 yards in the win. He’s having one of the best seasons of any wide receiver in the National Football League.

Hopkins’ old team, meanwhile, lost to the Chicago Bears. The Texans were crushed by Mitchell Trubisky and Co., 36-7. Houston is having a seriously disappointing season following last season’s playoff berth.

Houston is now 4-9 on the season. The Texans have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. Hopkins, who was traded from Houston to Arizona by Bill O’Brien last offseason, is enjoying that fact.

The star NFL wide receiver left a laughing emoji reaction on NFL on FOX’s Instagram post about the Texans being eliminated.

Check it out:

We’re not completely sure if Hopkins is laughing at the Instagram post – he’s featured in it, after all – or the fact that the Texans are eliminated – or both.

It’s probably both.

Arizona, meanwhile, improved to 7-6 on the season with the win over New York. The Cardinals remain in the hunt for a playoff berth in the NFC.