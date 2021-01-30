The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson Appears To Remove Texans From Social Media Bios

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up.HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, the social media world realized Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson made a slight change to his profiles.

Watson appears to have removed the Texans from his bios on both Twitter and Instagram. To take matters a step further, he also appears to have removed a photo of the Texans from the banner on his Twitter profile.

What does it all mean? Well, it’s the next logical step in Watson’s attempt to get out of Houston.

Earlier this week, reports emerged revealing Watson officially asked for the Texans to trade him. The star quarterback reportedly doesn’t want to play another down in Houston.

This has become the go-to move for any player requesting a trade. We’ve seen several NBA players remove their respective teams from their social media accounts to show how committed they are to being moved.

It seems like a frivolous move, but athletes all over the world have taken the same step. Obviously, Watson isn’t happy with the Houston Texans and it doesn’t seem like that happened overnight.

After Houston traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Watson declared his anger lever was at a “2.” Now, however, he’s at a “10.”

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported over half of the teams in the NFL have already called the Texans about a potential trade. There’s plenty of interest in Watson, but the Texans haven’t been willing to entertain potential trades yet.


