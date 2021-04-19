Look: Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Sends Clear Message

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and his girlfriend Jilly Anais apparently took some time for a weekend getaway the last few days.

Anais, a model, actress and social media influencer, has dated Watson for a while now, and she’s seemingly staying by his side during his ongoing legal battle. Watson is currently being sued by 22 different women alleging sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions.

Anais shared a number of photos from her and Watson’s vacation, which you can see below. In one, she is seen on a jet ski with Watson, and Anais is throwing up her middle fingers.

The photo of Anais flipping the double bird can be seen in the tweet below from TMZ Sports.

Deshaun Watson’s GF Jilly Anais Still riding with QB Despite Allegations https://t.co/KnL9K9rYq4 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 19, 2021

Seems like that is sending a clear message.

Meanwhile, Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin released a statement today, which The Spun has obtained a copy of. In it, Hardin categorically denied all the allegations being levied by the quarterback’s 22 accusers.

“Today we answered the lawsuits filed against our client Deshaun Watson. Mr. Watson has been adamant that he did not engage in any improper conduct and we strongly believe him,” Hardin said. “Therefore, the answer to the question of whether we are saying that all 22 plaintiffs are lying about the allegations of sexual misconduct by Mr. Watson is a resounding yes.

“We and Mr. Watson take allegations of sexual misconduct against women very seriously, as we all should. We have waited to respond to the numerous allegations made by Mr. Buzbee and his clients until we could responsibly investigate. In the few days since his accusers’ names have been revealed, as was required by Texas law, we are discovering an avalanche of false accusations.”