Look: Deshaun Watson Posts New Message On Twitter

Over the past two weeks, Houston Texans fans watched as star quarterback Deshaun Watson started to slip out of their hands.

No, Watson hasn’t been traded by the organization – at least not yet. However, the rift between he and the front office seems to be growing with each passing day.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier this week that those close Watson didn’t think the situation could be resolved. Potential trades have been floated every day, but Watson still hasn’t said explicitly that he wants out.

Earlier this afternoon, he took to social media with a new message for fans. In it, Watson preached patience, which could be the first good sign the Texans have seen in over a week.

“I been trying to have some patience. I told my momma she should pray on it,” Watson said on Twitter.

Now, before fans get too carried away, Watson is just using song references to say how he’s feeling right now.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that Watson was not happy being left out of the search for a new general manager. Beyond that, the star quarterback reportedly wanted Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to be a candidate for the head coaching job.

While trade rumors have been floating around over the past week, it doesn’t seem like the Texans are giving up hope just yet.

Perhaps the new head coaching hire will turn things around.