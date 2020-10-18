Look: Deshaun Watson’s Reaction To Overtime Coin Toss Said It All

Despite a herculean effort from Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans lost to the Tennessee Titans in overtime this afternoon.

Watson threw for 335 yards and four touchdowns, including one to Brandin Cooks to put Houston up 36-29 with under two minutes to play. Unfortunately, the Titans drove down the field to tie the score with four seconds left in regulation.

Houston lost the overtime coin toss, and never even touched the ball. The Titans took it right downfield, and star running back Derrick Henry scored the game-winner on a five-yard touchdown run.

NFL overtime rules dictate that if the team that gets the ball first scores a touchdown, the defending team doesn’t even get a shot to answer. That’s why the coin toss matters so much, and why Watson was so upset when it didn’t go his team’s way.

Just look at this reaction. The man knew what was to come.

When you lose the toss knowing Derrick Henry is getting the ball pic.twitter.com/JtGq3LzZLB — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 18, 2020

For the sake of Deshaun Watson, one of the best young quarterbacks in the league, we hope the Texans get their general manager and head coaching hires correct. Seeing this type of talented QB wasted in his current situation is no fun.

With today’s loss, the Texans fell to 1-5 overall and 1-1 since firing Bill O’Brien.