Look: Deshaun Watson Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Contract

Now that Patrick Mahomes has his new, record-setting contract, one of the next QBs likely to get a new deal is Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson. By the looks of it, he’s excited for what his financial future has in store.

Taking to Twitter, Watson responded to the news of Mahomes’ $400+ million contract with a smiling child meme. For some added effect, he included a waving hand and wrote the word, “uhm.”

Message received loud and clear: He’s looking forward to getting his money. All of Watson’s fans on Twitter and commenting that he should be the next in line to get paid. Maybe not quite as much as Patrick Mahomes, but a few hundred million dollars appears to be in the cards.

Watson is coming off his third NFL season and second-straight Pro Bowl campaign. He went 10-5 as a starter and navigated the Texans through to the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

In three seasons since going No. 12 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, Watson has gone 24-13 as a starter with a 71-29 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

He’s been effective on the ground too, adding another 1,233 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

It’s clear that Watson is the franchise quarterback of the Texans and should be for years to come. But we’ll have to see if the Chiefs are as willing to break the bank for Watson as Kansas City was for Mahomes.

What kind of a contract extension will Deshaun Watson get?