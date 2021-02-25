Deshaun Watson sent a cryptic message via Twitter Thursday morning in the midst of ongoing trade rumors involving the superstar quarterback.

It’s no secret Watson wants out of Houston. The Clemson alum wants to join a contender led by a competent front office. Can you blame him? The Texans are as dysfunctional an organization there is in the NFL right now.

Despite Watson’s demands, which probably aren’t going away anytime soon, the Texans are reportedly refusing to trade their franchise quarterback. The organization can only hold out so long, though. The 2021 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and Houston would be wise to get as many high draft picks as possible in return for Watson before the draft commences.

In the midst of ongoing and developing trade rumors, Watson added a bit of drama to the situation with his tweet on Thursday. The star quarterback noted that “loyalty is everything.” Read into this as you will.

Take a look.

Loyalty is everything. Don't you EVER forget it. — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 25, 2021

The timing here probably isn’t a coincidence. Deshaun Watson is seeing the latest reports as they come in.

What this whole situation will come down to is which party is willing to budge first? The Texans are refusing to trade Watson, as they should. Houston’s organization should wait as long as possible to trade Watson before it becomes absolutely necessary. One would imagine it would become necessary in weeks leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, if Watson is still demanding a trade.

The reality is Houston isn’t going to compete for the AFC South or make a deep playoff run anytime soon. The Texans might as well put Watson out of his misery, trade him to a contender and get a major haul of draft picks in return, further aiding the team’s rebuild in the process.