Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it.

Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.

Still, it doesn’t make the lack of turnout any less embarrassing, especially in Week 5. Judging by the photos taken by journalists and fans at the game, it seems like a preseason crowd in Houston.

Plenty of good seats available in Houston today pic.twitter.com/93pJeC1lyv — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 10, 2021

At the NRG Stadium, Houston, taking in the Texans versus Patriots pic.twitter.com/7Xw3iQ8dpU — jcordeiro (@jcordeiro) October 10, 2021

.@HoustonTexans #Texans LOTS of Patriots fans..well, of the 25K or so, so far…cheering when told to “boo”…that’s where we are Texans fans…that’s where we are. pic.twitter.com/75iGO6rRv9 — Chuck’s Sports Bar (@chuckssportsbar) October 10, 2021

These images pretty much say all that needs to be said about the state of the Texans right now. The franchise has seemingly driven a good portion of its fanbase to apathy.

Fortunately, Houston can change that by winning some games. They’re almost halfway there right now against the Patriots.

We’ll see how it turns out.