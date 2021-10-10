The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

A view of the Texans stadium with an American flag on the field.HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: A general view of the stadium during the National Anthem before the game between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it.

Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.

Still, it doesn’t make the lack of turnout any less embarrassing, especially in Week 5. Judging by the photos taken by journalists and fans at the game, it seems like a preseason crowd in Houston.

These images pretty much say all that needs to be said about the state of the Texans right now. The franchise has seemingly driven a good portion of its fanbase to apathy.

Fortunately, Houston can change that by winning some games. They’re almost halfway there right now against the Patriots.

We’ll see how it turns out.

